Russia Discussing Grain, Motor Vehicles Exports With Nicaragua - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia and Nicaragua are considering the possibility of concluding an agreement on the supply of Russian grain as well as motor vehicles to the Central American country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our agenda includes additional supplies of Russian grain, motor vehicles to the Nicaraguan market, assistance in modernizing infrastructure, development of a national emergency prevention and response system, and civilian nuclear power," Lavov said at a joint press conference after meeting with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov and Moncada held talks in Moscow, during which the diplomats discussed the current state of the partnership between the two countries and how to develop it further, focusing on the implementation of priority bilateral cooperation projects.

In December, the Russian government donated 348.5 tonnes of flour to Nicaragua to support a school feeding program. In 2021, Russia supplied 1,892 tonnes of wheat flour and 787 tonnes of sunflower oil to Nicaragua under the program.

