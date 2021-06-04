UrduPoint.com
Russia Discussing Hydrogen Technologies With France, Australia - Deputy Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia is negotiating with France and Australia the creation and localization of technologies for hydrogen production, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Negotiations are underway with France and Australia to create and localize related technologies here," Novak said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) within the framework of the session "The decarbonization trend: how the world is changing."

Hydrogen energy has been taking over the global environmental policy as a carbon-free alternative to fossil fuels to decarbonize the world's economy and prevent climate change.

In particular, most of the EU-developed net-zero emissions scenarios for the mid-century include use of hydrogen in various sectors.

Australia has adopted the National Hydrogen Strategy, aimed to set up up a stable hydrogen industry by 2030.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the need to focus on developing new approaches to energy, including the hydrogen solution.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

