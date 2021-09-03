Russia Discussing Production of Sputnik V Vaccine With Jordan, Bahrain - AFK Sistema

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia is holding negotiations on the production of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus with many countries, including Bahrain and Jordan, Chairman of the AFK Sistema company Vladimir Yevtushenkov told reporters on Friday.

"The talks are constantly being held with many countries, including Jordan and Bahrain," Yevtushenkov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

AFK Sistema owns the Binnopharm Group, which produces Sputnik V in Russia.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

