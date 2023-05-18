UrduPoint.com

Russia Discussing Work Format Of Country's Banks In Cuba - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Russia is coordinating the format of the work of Russian banks in Cuba, switching to settlements on projects in rubles, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023)

"We are coordinating the format of the work of Russian banks in Cuba, we are switching to settlements on projects in rubles," Chernyshenko said, opening a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

Some ATM machines in Cuba already accept Mir cards for cash withdrawals, the official added.

"We expect that in the near future it will be possible to pay with Russian cards in shops, cafes and restaurants," Chernyshenko concluded.

