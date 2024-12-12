Russia Dishes Out Lengthy Jail Terms Over Ukraine Charges
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Russian courts on Thursday handed down several lengthy prison sentences to people they accused of working with Kyiv's army and intelligence services.
The more than decade-long jail terms are the latest in a string of similar prosecutions since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine almost three years ago.
In the western Kursk region, a military court sentenced a Russian-Ukrainian man to 22 years in prison for trying to blow up a political office and handing information to Kyiv.
Ukraine launched a shock cross-border offensive on the region in August and still controls some territory.
The court said it found Sergei Chernooky, 30, guilty of treason and terrorism.
It said he detonated an explosive device in the reception of a local political party's offices and also transferred information on Russian transport infrastructure to Ukrainian intelligence.
Chernooky, held in a glass and metal cage in the court, closed his eyes as the verdict was read out, video published by the court on Telegram showed.
"There was absolutely no damage, it's too harsh a sentence," he said, pledging to appeal the verdict.
The court said he was a "Ukrainian native" with Russian citizenship who lived in the town of Zheleznogorsk in the Kursk region.
In the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian-controlled court sentenced Olga Chernyavska, a 44-year old Ukrainian woman, to 13 years in jail for passing information about Russian military units to her son, who was serving in the Ukrainian army.
"The transferred data could have been used to launch strikes on the locations of Russian servicemen," Russia's general prosecutor's office said in a statement.
She was found guilty of espionage, it added.
And in another case in occupied Ukraine, a Russian court sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for treason and public calls for extremism.
A court in the Kherson region, partly controlled by Ukraine said the man, living in territory under the control of Russian forces, had given information on Russian military positons to Ukraine's army, to help them target strikes.
Prosecutors also accused him of calling online for attacks on Russian-installed officials and administration buildings in Nova Kakhovka, a town under Russia's control on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river.
Moscow's army controls parts of both the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and claims to have annexed them.
bur/jm
