Russia Dismantles Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Coordinated by Ukraine in Crimea - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) A cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) coordinated by Ukraine was dismantled in Crimea, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"As a result of coordinated actions by the Russian FSB in the cities of Dzhankoi and Yalta, a secret cell of the terrorist organization consisting of six Russian citizens was neutralized," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the security service, the detainees conducted "purposeful work on spreading terrorist ideology in Russia" and also recruited local Muslims with coordinating the emissaries of the terrorist organization from Ukraine.