Moscow regrets the fact that Vienna is trying to revive the "spy mania" by putting a Russian national on a wanted list on suspicion of spying for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) "to the detriment of the Republic of Austria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

The prosecutor's office of the Austrian city of Salzburg announced on Thursday that Russian spy suspect Igor Zaitsev is a high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer, who recruited a retired Austrian colonel to steal state and military secrets.

"We deeply regret that there are those who want to revive the 'hot story' circulated in November of last year about the Russian spies in the Alpine Republic, which we, with our Austrian partners - in our understanding - have closed," the ministry said in a commentary.

"Since such disinformation is not aimed at a serious discussion on ther merits [otherwise it would carried out through other channels], we don't see any reason to comment on it," the ministry added.