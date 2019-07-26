UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Dismisses Austria's New Spying Claims As Pure Disinformation

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:52 PM

Russia Dismisses Austria's New Spying Claims as Pure Disinformation

Moscow regrets the fact that Vienna is trying to revive the "spy mania" by putting a Russian national on a wanted list on suspicion of spying for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) "to the detriment of the Republic of Austria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Moscow regrets the fact that Vienna is trying to revive the "spy mania" by putting a Russian national on a wanted list on suspicion of spying for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) "to the detriment of the Republic of Austria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The prosecutor's office of the Austrian city of Salzburg announced on Thursday that Russian spy suspect Igor Zaitsev is a high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer, who recruited a retired Austrian colonel to steal state and military secrets.

"We deeply regret that there are those who want to revive the 'hot story' circulated in November of last year about the Russian spies in the Alpine Republic, which we, with our Austrian partners - in our understanding - have closed," the ministry said in a commentary.

"Since such disinformation is not aimed at a serious discussion on ther merits [otherwise it would carried out through other channels], we don't see any reason to comment on it," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Salzburg Vienna Alpine Austria November

Recent Stories

Balochistan to get maximum benefits from CPEC: Has ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Court Orders SBU to Probe Possible Seizure of ..

4 minutes ago

Government is moving away from Kashmir struggle , ..

32 minutes ago

BRICS Ministers Voice Concern Over Tensions in Gul ..

4 minutes ago

US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Impose ..

4 minutes ago

BRICS Countries Support Russian Initiatives on Cyb ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.