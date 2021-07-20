Russia Dismisses Reports About Work Permits to North Koreans in Breach of UN Resolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia is committed to UN Security Council sanctions and does not issue work permits to North Korean nationals, the embassy in Pyongyang told Sputnik, rejecting allegations to the contrary.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that North Korean employees, known to be a cheap but quality workforce, were continuing to operate and earn in Russia illegally and afoul a UN resolution, sending a large part of their revenues home.

"Russia strictly honors all the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions on sanctions against the DPRK. This fully applies to the ban on the use of North Korean labor... The DPRK citizens who remain in Russia [after North Korea shut its borders due to COVID-19] do not have work permits issued to them, this is absolutely certain," the diplomatic mission said.

There might be separate cases of what The Washington Post was referring to, the embassy noted, adding that they were insufficient to provide the financial flow for the survival of the DPRK political system, a subject of concern for the newspaper.

North Koreans remaining in Russia, namely, in Vladivostok, are though likely to keep trying to engage in illegal labor activities, violating both the Russian legislation and UN sanctions, according to the embassy.

In late 2017, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2397 slapping sanctions on North Korea that required UN member states to deport North Korean migrant workers to their home country by December 22, 2019, in response to Pyongyang's development of missile programs.