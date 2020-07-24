Russia dismisses space weapon claim as 'propaganda'

Russia on Friday dismissed accusations from the United States and Britain that it tested an anti-satellite weapon in space

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia on Friday dismissed accusations from the United States and Britain that it tested an anti-satellite weapon in space.

"We call on our US and British colleagues to show professionalism and instead of some propagandistic information attacks, sit down for talks," the foreign ministry said in a statement, saying the test complied with international norms.