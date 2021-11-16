Russia dismisses US accusations of satellite missile strike

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed US accusations that Moscow blew up one of its own satellites with a missile strike that created a debris cloud threatening the International Space Station

"To declare that the Russian Federation creates risks for the peaceful use of space is, at the very least, hypocrisy," Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow, adding that "there are no facts" behind the claims.