UrduPoint.com

Russia Dismisses US Accusations Of Satellite Missile Strike

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia dismisses US accusations of satellite missile strike

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed US accusations that Moscow blew up one of its own satellites with a missile strike that created a debris cloud threatening the International Space Station

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed US accusations that Moscow blew up one of its own satellites with a missile strike that created a debris cloud threatening the International Space Station.

"To declare that the Russian Federation creates risks for the peaceful use of space is, at the very least, hypocrisy," Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow, adding that "there are no facts" behind the claims.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Satellites

Recent Stories

Global energy Ministers convene at first official ..

Global energy Ministers convene at first official COP26 Panel at ADIPEC 2021

18 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Number of smokers worldwide shrinking: WHO

Number of smokers worldwide shrinking: WHO

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Registration for talent hunt programme starts in F ..

Registration for talent hunt programme starts in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 ISE Towers approves its first REIT scheme

ISE Towers approves its first REIT scheme

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.