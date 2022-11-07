UrduPoint.com

Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information On Syria - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria - Envoy to UN

Russia is not satisfied with the way the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been collecting information on Syria - remotely and from the country's opposition, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russia is not satisfied with the way the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been collecting information on Syria - remotely and from the country's opposition, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"We are still categorically not satisfied with the methodology of the technical Secretariat and their investigation. They base themselves on information bias sources, opposition to the Syrian government," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.

The Russian diplomat said OPCW collects information remotely and draws conclusions by using imprecise information, he added.

In July, the Syrian government was accused during the 97th session of the OPCW Executive Council that it used chemical weapons in Saraqib in 2018 in retaliation for a downed Russian airplane.

Russia's permanent representative to OPCW Alexander Shulgin said the accusations are absurd and do not stand up to criticism.

Last Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the international community needs to activate the assistance mechanism to Syria in order to alleviate the current humanitarian situation in the country.

Earlier on Monday, the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria will be held in Kazakhstan in late November.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Astana Kazakhstan July November 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada' ..

China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada's Institutions, Elections - Tr ..

12 seconds ago
 PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pa ..

PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pakistan for investment: Mian Ja ..

13 seconds ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

15 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise, dollar dips before US midterms ..

Stocks mostly rise, dollar dips before US midterms

16 seconds ago
 Imran trying to create political instability throu ..

Imran trying to create political instability through lawlessness: Asad Mahmood

4 minutes ago
 At least 15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in ..

At least 15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.