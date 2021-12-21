UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Everything For Protection Of Citizens In Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia is doing everything possible to protect its citizens in Belarus, including those who are under trial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Judicial or other persecution of any Russian citizen abroad is an issue that causes our concern.

And the fate of any Russian citizen who is persecuted abroad is handled by the Russian side through our foreign missions. Everything that can be done to protect our citizens is being done," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian side is in constant dialogue with Belarus.

