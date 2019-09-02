Russia Does Everything Possible to Form Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro

Russia and its partners from the Astana format are doing everything possible to form the Syrian constitutional committee, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, noting that only one or two members of the committee were yet to be coordinated

"Despite artificially created obstacles, we and our Astana-format partners Turkey and Iran are doing everything possible to form such a composition of the constitutional committee that everyone would approve. Only one or two surnames are yet to be coordinated, and, frankly speaking, it is ridiculous to fixate on one or two surnames out of the total 150, give that that decision-making ... has already been coordinated and will be based on the consensus principle or on the need to secure 75 percent of the vote," Lavrov said at a meeting with students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.