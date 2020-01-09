UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Agree With Trump's Call On JCPOA Guarantors To Quit Deal - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:31 PM

Russia Does Not Agree With Trump's Call on JCPOA Guarantors to Quit Deal - Source

Moscow does not agree with US President Donald Trump's call on guarantor countries to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Moscow does not agree with US President Donald Trump's call on guarantor countries to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Trump said that the guarantor countries should withdraw from the JCPOA and work on a new agreement.

Washington itself announced the withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018.

"There is an agreement, very well developed, a compromise that needs to be implemented. Therefore, the position of the Iranian side is clearer that the United States needs to return to the implementation of the JCPOA, and if someone does not like something in those agreements, then we probably need to discuss the expediency and the possibility of some kind of adjustment, but within the JCPOA framework," the source said.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Trump United States May 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

2 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

2 minutes ago

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Inc ..

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece d ..

32 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

37 minutes ago

Heads of Spanish, Catalan Governments to Meet in N ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.