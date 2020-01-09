(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Moscow does not agree with US President Donald Trump's call on guarantor countries to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Trump said that the guarantor countries should withdraw from the JCPOA and work on a new agreement.

Washington itself announced the withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018.

"There is an agreement, very well developed, a compromise that needs to be implemented. Therefore, the position of the Iranian side is clearer that the United States needs to return to the implementation of the JCPOA, and if someone does not like something in those agreements, then we probably need to discuss the expediency and the possibility of some kind of adjustment, but within the JCPOA framework," the source said.