UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Aim To Target US Shale Oil Production - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:43 AM

Russia Does Not Aim to Target US Shale Oil Production - Energy Minister

Russia has never aimed to suffocate the US shale oil production, which has greatly suffered earlier this year in light of the falling demand and the failure of the OPEC+ to cut the oil production in March, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia has never aimed to suffocate the US shale oil production, which has greatly suffered earlier this year in light of the falling demand and the failure of the OPEC+ to cut the oil production in March, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"There was never any goal to target any specific producers or any specific types of resources," Novak said at a videoconference, held by the Bloomberg media outlet, when asked whether Russia aimed to impact the US producers during the energy crisis.

Some experts believe that Russia and Saudi Arabia wanted to suffocate the US shale oil earlier this year when they failed to extend the oil cut agreement, while Riyadh flooded the market with cheap oil, which greatly impacted the profitability of the costly US shale oil production.

Related Topics

Russia Energy Crisis Riyadh Oil Saudi Arabia March Market Media Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

46 minutes ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.