(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia does not approve of the statement by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who said the LNA would assume control of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia does not approve of the statement by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who said the LNA would assume control of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

Haftar announced on Monday the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

According to Haftar, the LNA is now taking control over the country.

"We disapproved of the recent statement of [UN-backed GNA leader Fayez] Sarraj, who refused to talk to Marshal Haftar. And we do not approve of the statement that Marshal Haftar will now decide alone on how Libyans will live. Neither of those things helps to find a stable compromise, without which it is impossible to resolve this situation," Lavrov told a pres conference.