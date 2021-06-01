Russia Does Not Await Any Breakthroughs After Putin-Biden Summit - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia has no illusions that breakthroughs will be achieved or historical decisions will be made after the June 16 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for the upcoming summit in Geneva on June 16 of the presidents of Russia and the United States, we are not creating illusions, we are not trying to create the impression that there will be some breakthroughs, some historic fateful decisions, but the very fact of a conversation between the two leading nuclear powers at the level of top officials, of course, is important, this needs to be supported in every possible way," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russia's top diplomat added that both sides need to exchange views on what threats they see "around by their countries, and in general in the global arena"