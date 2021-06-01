UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Await Any Breakthroughs After Putin-Biden Summit - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia Does Not Await Any Breakthroughs After Putin-Biden Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia has no illusions that breakthroughs will be achieved or historical decisions will be made after the June 16 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for the upcoming summit in Geneva on June 16 of the presidents of Russia and the United States, we are not creating illusions, we are not trying to create the impression that there will be some breakthroughs, some historic fateful decisions, but the very fact of a conversation between the two leading nuclear powers at the level of top officials, of course, is important, this needs to be supported in every possible way," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russia's top diplomat added that both sides need to exchange views on what threats they see "around by their countries, and in general in the global arena"

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

34 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.