Russia Does Not Back Sides To Nagorno Karabakh Conflict, Seeks Just Settlement - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:07 AM

Russia does not support one side against another in the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh , bit advocates a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia does not support one side against another in the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh , bit advocates a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"You said that we are on opposing sides with Turkey on Nagorno-Karabakh. Yes, Turkey is unequivocally supporting Azerbaijan, we know that, but it doesn't mean that we are on the other side supporting Armenia vis-a-vis Azerbaijan, that's not the case," Nebenzia said. "We support a just settlement, we support the ceasefire, we support the end of hostilities. We want both countries to stop this escalation."

More Stories From World

