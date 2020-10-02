Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Conflict, Seeks Just Settlement - Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russia does not support one side against another in the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh , but advocates for a ceasefire and a resolution to the conflict, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"You said that we are on opposing sides with Turkey on Nagorno Karabakh. Yes, Turkey is unequivocally supporting Azerbaijan, we know that, but it doesn't mean that we are on the other side supporting Armenia vis-a-vis Azerbaijan, that's not the case," Nebenzia said. "We support a just settlement, we support the ceasefire, we support the end of hostilities. We want both countries to stop this escalation."

Armenian officials have accused Turkey of interjecting itself into the conflict and said Azerbaijan had transferred the air control of the offensive operation against Nagorno Karabakh to the Turkish Air Force.

Turkey has denied all Armenian claims, with the vice president of the security and intelligence committee in the Turkish parliament, Mehmet Altay, telling Sputnik that claims of Turkish-backed mercenaries operating in the disputed region are "unfounded."

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a conflict over the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno Karabakh after it proclaimed independence from what was the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

On Sunday morning, clashes occurred in Nagorno Karabakh with both sides accusing the other of carrying out provocations.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France - the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group - called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and for Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations without preconditions.