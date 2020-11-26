UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Believe Talks With Trump Administration On Arms Control Possible- Sergey Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

Russia Does Not Believe Talks With Trump Administration on Arms Control Possible- Sergey Lavrov

Moscow believe that it is hardly possible to have serious arms control talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Moscow believe that it is hardly possible to have serious arms control talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"I do not see how we could have serious talks with Trump administration on anything regarding arms control in the future," Lavrov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Trump

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says she will take part in PDM's Mult ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

3 minutes ago

HMC wants JVs with private sector to harness the p ..

3 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

Nepal to Announce Mount Everest New Height Soon - ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Aware of West's Hostile Attempts t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.