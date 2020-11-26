- Home
- World
- News
- Russia Does Not Believe Talks With Trump Administration on Arms Control Possible- Sergey Lavrov
Russia Does Not Believe Talks With Trump Administration On Arms Control Possible- Sergey Lavrov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:58 PM
Moscow believe that it is hardly possible to have serious arms control talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Moscow believe that it is hardly possible to have serious arms control talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.
"I do not see how we could have serious talks with Trump administration on anything regarding arms control in the future," Lavrov told a press conference.