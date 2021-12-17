UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Consider Its Security Proposals To US, NATO Unacceptable - Ryabkov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:03 PM

Russia does not consider its security guarantees proposals to the United States and NATO to be unacceptable, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia does not consider its security guarantees proposals to the United States and NATO to be unacceptable, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"You say that we must understand that our proposals are unacceptable at the initial stage.

I do not think so. I think that the situation that has developed in Europe and Eurasia lately is so radically different from everything that happened before that no templates, no standards from the previous, from the old experience can even be adapted to this situation in any way," Ryabkov told a press conference.

