UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Consider Itself At War Against NATO - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia Does Not Consider Itself at War Against NATO - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia does not consider itself at war against NATO, such a development of events would increase the risks of a nuclear war, which cannot be allowed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We do not consider ourselves at war with NATO, because this would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed (nuclear war)," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

"Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes that it is at war with Russia. NATO, the US, European leaders, many of which, in particular in the UK, the US, Poland, France, Germany and, of course, the head of European diplomacy (Josep) Borrell directly say that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must lose, Russia must be defeated. When someone uses such concepts, I think they believe that they are waging war with whomever you want to win," the minister added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Nuclear France Germany Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Poland

Recent Stories

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassina ..

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago
 Suspect shot dead in encounter

Suspect shot dead in encounter

6 minutes ago
 Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in La ..

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in Larkana Region

6 minutes ago
 US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Syst ..

US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Systems in Germany - Pentagon

6 minutes ago
 DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

6 minutes ago
 Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditio ..

Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditions: PMD

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.