Russia Does Not Consider Itself at War Against NATO - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia does not consider itself at war against NATO, such a development of events would increase the risks of a nuclear war, which cannot be allowed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We do not consider ourselves at war with NATO, because this would be a step that would increase the risks of what we just discussed (nuclear war)," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

"Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes that it is at war with Russia. NATO, the US, European leaders, many of which, in particular in the UK, the US, Poland, France, Germany and, of course, the head of European diplomacy (Josep) Borrell directly say that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must lose, Russia must be defeated. When someone uses such concepts, I think they believe that they are waging war with whomever you want to win," the minister added.