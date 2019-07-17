Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation Objective - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia does not think that the investigation into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine is objective, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow has offered to the investigators to cooperate but has been denied this possibility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia does not think that the investigation into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine is objective, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow has offered to the investigators to cooperate but has been denied this possibility.

"Our attitude toward the ongoing investigation and the court proceedings in the Netherlands is well-known: we do not consider this investigation objective. From the very beginning, Russia has been offering its participation and cooperation for establishing who is guilty of this dreadful tragedy. We have not been granted this opportunity, so we cannot accept as objective the results of the investigation in which our country has not participated," Peskov told reporters on the fifth anniversary of the crash, stressing that Russia's position on the matter remained unchanged.

The airplane, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board died. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team announced in June the Names of four people, three Russians and one Ukrainian, suspected of being involved in the incident. Russia refuted the accusations.