UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation Objective - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation Objective - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia does not think that the investigation into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine is objective, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow has offered to the investigators to cooperate but has been denied this possibility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia does not think that the investigation into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine is objective, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow has offered to the investigators to cooperate but has been denied this possibility.

"Our attitude toward the ongoing investigation and the court proceedings in the Netherlands is well-known: we do not consider this investigation objective. From the very beginning, Russia has been offering its participation and cooperation for establishing who is guilty of this dreadful tragedy. We have not been granted this opportunity, so we cannot accept as objective the results of the investigation in which our country has not participated," Peskov told reporters on the fifth anniversary of the crash, stressing that Russia's position on the matter remained unchanged.

The airplane, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board died. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team announced in June the Names of four people, three Russians and one Ukrainian, suspected of being involved in the incident. Russia refuted the accusations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Donetsk Malaysia Netherlands June July All From Court

Recent Stories

There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sai ..

24 seconds ago

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never ..

26 seconds ago

Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul flowing in low, medium flood: ..

4 minutes ago

Police to provide foolproof security to polio team ..

4 minutes ago

Stock exchange stays flat 17 July 2019

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.