UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Exclude Working With Saudi Arabia On Brazil Investments - RDIF Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:41 AM

Russia Does Not Exclude Working With Saudi Arabia on Brazil Investments - RDIF Chief

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) does not exclude working with Saudi Arabia on projects in Brazil, where Russia already has joint investments with China, Director of the Russian Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) does not exclude working with Saudi Arabia on projects in Brazil, where Russia already has joint investments with China, Director of the Russian Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian government said that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) pledged to invest some $10 billion in Brazil and was considering the country to be a gateway to the rest of Latin America. The investment envisions projects in the railway, oil and gas, healthcare, and tourism sectors.

"We do not exclude joint projects in Brazil with Saudi partners - earlier it was announced that the Public Investment Fund intends to invest $10 billion in Brazil. We already have experience working with PIF in third countries - PIF joins the capital of the Russian-Chinese investment fund," Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

Russia China Oil Saudi Brazil Saudi Arabia Gas Government PICIC Investment Fund Billion

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

2 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

1 hour ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

1 hour ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

1 hour ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.