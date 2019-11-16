Russia Does Not Exclude Working With Saudi Arabia on Brazil Investments - RDIF Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) does not exclude working with Saudi Arabia on projects in Brazil, where Russia already has joint investments with China, Director of the Russian Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) does not exclude working with Saudi Arabia on projects in Brazil , where Russia already has joint investments with China , Director of the Russian Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian government said that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) pledged to invest some $10 billion in Brazil and was considering the country to be a gateway to the rest of Latin America. The investment envisions projects in the railway, oil and gas, healthcare, and tourism sectors.

"We do not exclude joint projects in Brazil with Saudi partners - earlier it was announced that the Public Investment Fund intends to invest $10 billion in Brazil. We already have experience working with PIF in third countries - PIF joins the capital of the Russian-Chinese investment fund," Dmitriev said.