Russia Does Not Expect Better US Ties After Bolton's Sacking

Russia said Wednesday it did not expect any improvement in relations with Washington after the dismissal of Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Russia said Wednesday it did not expect any improvement in relations with Washington after the dismissal of Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton.

"We don't think that the presence or dismissal of any single official, even such a senior one, can seriously influence adjustments to American foreign policy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier in comments to the RIA Novosti state news agency: "We have observed several times in the past that changes in the US administration bring no improvement.

That's why we have no expectations due to the shakeup.

"We judge on acts, not declarations or intentions. When we seeprogress, then we can say that something has changed," he added.

Trump on Tuesday announced the firing of Bolton, a foreign policy hawk with whom he had disagreed on a number of issues including Iran and North Korea.

