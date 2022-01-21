Russia does 'not expect breakthrough' at US talks: Lavrov

Russia is not expecting any breakthrough during Friday's crunch talks with the United States on fears of war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned as the meeting began

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Russia is not expecting any breakthrough during Friday's crunch talks with the United States on fears of war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned as the meeting began.

Sitting across from him at a luxury hotel in Geneva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of a "united, swift and severe" response if Russia does invade Ukraine, but stressed Washington remained open to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.