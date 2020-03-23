UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Expect Italy To Lift Sanctions For Help In COVID-19 Fight - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russia Does Not Expect Italy to Lift Sanctions for Help in COVID-19 Fight - Kremlin

Moscow does not expect any sanctions relief from Rome in exchange for aid Russia had sent to Italy to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in that country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Moscow does not expect any sanctions relief from Rome in exchange for aid Russia had sent to Italy to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in that country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, it became known that Russia had sent nearly 100 experts with medical equipment to Italy to help the country abate the pandemic.

"No, it's absolutely not connected. There can be no talk of any conditions or calculations or hopes. Italy is really in need of more aid and what Russia is doing is viable assistance. It is absurd to say that some kind of reciprocal hope is pinned, it is not so," Peskov said in a daily briefing.

