Russia Does Not Fathom Why US Urges Citizens With Expiring Visas To Leave - Ryabkov

Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:21 PM

Moscow does not understand why the United States has recommended that its citizens with expiring visas leave Russia by mid-June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"We do not quite understand, why the [US] consular services sent such signals to Americans. There is a known procedure, used by our agencies, including the migration services, which operates within the Internal Affairs Ministry framework. There are certain schedules that are supposed to be followed.

Regarding recommendations of US foreign missions to their citizens, we do not follow them," Ryabkov told journalists.

In late April, the US embassy in Moscow urged those US citizens whose visas have expired to leave the country before June 15, which they said was the deadline set by Russia for foreigners to get an extension of temporary stay or permanent residency. The extension applies to immigration documents expiring between March 15, 2020, and June 15, 2021.

