Russia Does Not Have Ties With EU As Organization, Brussels Destroyed Them - Lavrov

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia does not have relations with the European Union as an organization, Brussels destroyed the ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"There are no relations with the European Union as an organization.

The entire infrastructure of these relations has been destroyed by Brussels' unilateral decisions," Lavrov said.

"If and when it is deemed appropriate by Europeans to eliminate this anomaly in contacts with their largest neighbor, of course we will be ready to build up these relations on the basis of equal rights and a search for a balance of interests. But while there are no changes on the Western front, in my view, we have a very intensive agenda on the Eastern [front], one that becomes richer every year," he said.

