UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Hinder Export Of Ukrainian Grain - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia Does Not Hinder Export of Ukrainian Grain - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Russia does not hinder the export of Ukrainian grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As for the export of Ukrainian grain. We do not interfere with this. And there are several ways to export grain," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The first way, according to him, is that "you can export through the ports that are under the control of Ukraine, first of all in the Black Sea basin ” Odessa and nearby ports."

"We didn't mine the approaches to the ports. It was Ukraine who mined it," the president stressed.

Russia will not launch any attacks from the sea while Ukraine is demining ports, Putin said.

"We will not take advantage of the demining situation in order to launch, so to speak, attacks from the sea. I have already said this," Putin said.

Russia is ready to ensure the peaceful transportation of grain and the safe entry of ships to the Azov and Black Seas, he said.

"No conditions. Please, we will ensure peaceful passage, guarantee the safety of approaches to these ports, ensure the entry of foreign ships and their movement in the Azov and Black Seas in any direction," he said.

If Ukraine clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems, Putin said.

"It was not us who mined the approach to the port. Ukraine mined it. I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear mines, and please let ships with grain leave the ports. We guarantee a peaceful passage without any problems. But no problems, please. They must clear mines and take ships from the floor of the Black Sea there, which were sunk in order to make it difficult to approach these ports in southern Ukraine," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Odessa All From

Recent Stories

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

9 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Haider Gillani receives warm welcome on a ..

Syed Ali Haider Gillani receives warm welcome on arrival in city

9 minutes ago
 AU head says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on ..

AU head says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on food shortages

9 minutes ago
 Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drone ..

Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drones to Assist Air Fighters - Rep ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian Air Defense Systems Worked in Sky Over Khe ..

Russian Air Defense Systems Worked in Sky Over Kherson

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.