Russia Does Not Intend to Return to 'Iron Curtain' in Relations With West - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia does not intend to return to the "iron curtain" in relations with the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with BelRos broadcaster.

Answering whether Russia would return to the "iron curtain" in relations with the West, Zakharova said: "We will not."

"And what they, our western partners, are going to build at home, (is unknown)," she added.