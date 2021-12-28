Russia Does Not Intend To Return To 'Iron Curtain' In Relations With West - Zakharova
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:49 PM
Russia does not intend to return to the "iron curtain" in relations with the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with BelRos broadcaster
Answering whether Russia would return to the "iron curtain" in relations with the West, Zakharova said: "We will not."
"And what they, our western partners, are going to build at home, (is unknown)," she added.