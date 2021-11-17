Russia Does Not Intend to Sell Diplomatic Property Seized From It in US - Source

Russia is fundamentally not going to sell the diplomatic property seized from it in the United States, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia is fundamentally not going to sell the diplomatic property seized from it in the United States, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There was no practical conversation, there were only hints that Russia could be helped to sell this dacha. Russia, in principle, will not agree to this," the source said.

He clarified that the Russians still did not have access to this property.

"The Russian Embassy in the United States sends notes every two weeks with a request to provide it to all selected objects, but receives a polite refusal," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Washington continued to deny Russian diplomats access to Russian diplomatic property in the United States, and even the idea of selling it had been voiced. She noted that the Russian diplomatic property, despite its status, was subjected to searches, and was actually seized at the moment.