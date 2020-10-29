UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Intend To Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:55 PM

Russia Does Not Intend to Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Russia does not intend to sign or ratify the nuclear weapons ban treaty, since this document carries risks for nonproliferation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia does not intend to sign or ratify the nuclear weapons ban treaty, since this document carries risks for nonproliferation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We will not support, sign or ratify this document. It will not be binding on Russia. We do not believe that it sets any standards or norms, or contributes to the development of common international law," Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

She called the document ambiguous, since the treaty was developed without the participation of the nuclear powers. Russia does not see legal lacunae in relation to nuclear disarmament, and the document was developed without taking into account the fundamental principles that underlie the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, and agreements on such a complex issue can only be the result of a consensus of all parties concerned, she said.

Zakharova added that Moscow considered the conceptual framework of the negotiation process, which ignored the strategic context, to be unacceptable.

"We consider the development of a nuclear weapons ban treaty and its promotion a mistake. We do not see how this document can make a practical contribution to the process of limiting and reducing nuclear weapons. Moreover, it is obvious to us that this treaty provokes additional disagreements and alienation between states. It can cause irreparable damage to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and the nuclear non-proliferation system based on it," Zakharova said.

She added that Russia was ready to continue to make a significant practical contribution to freeing the world from the threat posed by nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Nuclear All From

Recent Stories

Eid Milad-ud-Nabi preparation in full swing

3 minutes ago

Ex-UK Labour Leader Corbyn Suspended From Party Ov ..

3 minutes ago

Disneyland Paris Closing Again Due to COVID-19 Fou ..

6 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister to Announce New COVID-19 Rest ..

6 minutes ago

Senior Japanese, South Korean Diplomats Discuss Is ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices declines Rs1650 to Rs111,600 per tola

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.