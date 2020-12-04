(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia does not interfere in political processes in Moldova, it is an internal affair of Chisinau, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

On Thursday, Moldova's parliament approved a draft policy on taxes and budgeting, a package of laws on the status of Gagauz autonomous region, a law that confers a special status upon the Russian language, a law lifting restrictions on Russian broadcaster.

In addition, the parliament voted to make the information and security service not directly accountable to the president. The votes were taking place amid boycott by the opposition.

"Everything that is happening in Moldova is that country's internal affair. Yes, incumbent President [Igor] Dodon lost the election to Maia Sandu, but he continues the political fight. Everything that is happening within the political fight is simply Moldova's internal affair," Peskov told reporters.