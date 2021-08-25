Russia Does Not Label Entities Engaged in Cultural Activities as Foreign Agents - Lavrov

Individuals and legal entities engaged in cultural or humanitarian activities are not labeled as foreign agents in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Individuals and legal entities engaged in cultural or humanitarian activities are not labeled as foreign agents in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov made the remark at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna, when asked if the participants of the Sochi Dialogue would fall under Russia's law on foreign agents. The civil society forum is a platform for establishing and developing contacts between the two countries.

"A foreign agent is an individual or a legal entity that receives money from abroad and is involved in political activities.

Those that deal with humanitarian and cultural contacts do not fall under the law on foreign agents," Lavrov said.

The minister noted that if Russian nationals and media are labeled as foreign agents abroad, something Lavrov described as "discriminatory measures," Moscow will respond in kind. Tit-for-tat actions are not revenge in this case, but an attempt to bring relations to parity, the official stressed.