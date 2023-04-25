Russia Does Not Meddle in Other States' Affairs, Has No Comment on Biden 2024 Bid - Lavrov

Russia does interfere in the internal affairs of other states and will not comment on US President Joe Biden's aspirations to run for reelection in 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russia does interfere in the internal affairs of other states and will not comment on US President Joe Biden's aspirations to run for reelection in 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Unlike journalists who publicly analyze (the issue), the Russian government does not interfere in the affairs of other states," Lavrov said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.