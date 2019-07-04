Russia Does Not Meddle in Other States' Affairs Unlike US, Some of Its Allies - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Moscow does not interfere in other states' domestic affairs and this is the key characteristic, distinguishing Russia from the United States and some of its allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, published on Thursday.

"I would like to state this pretty clear. We have not meddled and do not plan to meddle in internal affairs of neither EU countries nor other states of the world. This is our key difference from the United States and a number of its allies which, for example, supported the overthrow in Ukraine in February 2014," Putin insisted.

Putin noted that claims that Russia had allegedly meddled in the US elections were "the height of absurdity." The president recalled that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into these allegations had "ended in nothing, in failure" as the investigators had been unable to collect the facts proving the meddling since they did not exist.

"The fact that the sanctions introduced against our country under the pretext of these allegations are still in force is interesting. The buzz around the Russian meddling in EU electoral processes is similar. [These allegations] were disseminated right ahead of the European Parliament elections. It seemed that there were some attempts to suggest to Europeans that it was the "evil Russian interference" that was behind low results of some political forces" at the elections, the president explained.

Those voicing these claims sought to continue to demonize Russia in the face of European citizens, Putin argued.

Later on Thursday, the Russian president is expected to hold a visit to Italy, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Pope Francis.