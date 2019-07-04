UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Meddle In Other States' Affairs Unlike US, Some Of Its Allies - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:50 AM

Russia Does Not Meddle in Other States' Affairs Unlike US, Some of Its Allies - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Moscow does not interfere in other states' domestic affairs and this is the key characteristic, distinguishing Russia from the United States and some of its allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, published on Thursday.

"I would like to state this pretty clear. We have not meddled and do not plan to meddle in internal affairs of neither EU countries nor other states of the world. This is our key difference from the United States and a number of its allies which, for example, supported the overthrow in Ukraine in February 2014," Putin insisted.

Putin noted that claims that Russia had allegedly meddled in the US elections were "the height of absurdity." The president recalled that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into these allegations had "ended in nothing, in failure" as the investigators had been unable to collect the facts proving the meddling since they did not exist.

"The fact that the sanctions introduced against our country under the pretext of these allegations are still in force is interesting. The buzz around the Russian meddling in EU electoral processes is similar. [These allegations] were disseminated right ahead of the European Parliament elections. It seemed that there were some attempts to suggest to Europeans that it was the "evil Russian interference" that was behind low results of some political forces" at the elections, the president explained.

Those voicing these claims sought to continue to demonize Russia in the face of European citizens, Putin argued.

Later on Thursday, the Russian president is expected to hold a visit to Italy, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Pope Francis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin Italy United States February From

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

6 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

6 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

7 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

7 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.