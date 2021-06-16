UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Militarize Arctic, Open For Cooperation With US In Region - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:48 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the concerns about the militarization of the Arctic have no grounds, and urged Washington to begin cooperating with Moscow on the issue during meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the concerns about the militarization of the Arctic have no grounds, and urged Washington to begin cooperating with Moscow on the issue during meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

In response to the question from the press, Putin confirmed that he discussed the Arctic with Biden.

"The American side's concerns about the militarization of the Arctic are absolutely groundless. We are not making anything that wasn't there in the USSR. We are restoring the infrastructure that was lost, completely ruined some time ago.

Yes, we are doing it on a modern level, with both military and border infrastructure, and what was not there before infrastructure for environmental protection," Putin said at a press conference following the summit.

He added that Russia has also been building infrastructure for rescue operations to ensure safety of people using the Northern Sea Route and that he does not see any reason for concern here.

Putin further urged the United States and the Arctic Council country members to strengthen cooperation on solving the existing issues connected to the Arctic development.

