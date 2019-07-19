Russia Does Not Mind Expanding Normandy Format If Other Participants Agree - Moscow

Russia does not mind inviting the United States and the United Kingdom to join the Normandy format on Ukrainian crisis settlement, but France's and Germany's consent is needed, while Russia is not confident that these countries favor expanding the format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russia does not mind inviting the United States and the United Kingdom to join the Normandy format on Ukrainian crisis settlement, but France's and Germany's consent is needed, while Russia is not confident that these countries favor expanding the format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested earlier in July to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss in Minsk, with the participation of US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, whom Crimea belonged to and the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would consider Zelenskyy's initiative.

"The idea to increase the number of countries negotiating Ukraine settlement is not new at all. [Former Ukrainian president] Petro Poroshenko used to promote it actively, seeking including the United States in the Normandy format. Now it is Zelenskyy's turn to put forward such suggestions. The Russian side has repeatedly said that it does not object such initiatives.

The main thing is to have consent of other participants of the Normandy Four negotiating process, Germany and France. And we are not confident about it. By the way, representatives of the Trump administration have recently openly declared that they are not eager to become full-fledged members of the [Normandy] Four," Karasin said.

The minister added that the agenda of the Normandy format talks was clear.

"The Normandy format deals with implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement. Crimea's 'status' is not on the agenda. You know that this matter has been resolved definitely and is not subject to discussion," Karasin emphasized.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported the reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or Western states, which have subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow and Crimea. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.