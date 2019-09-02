Russia Does Not Mind New Formats on Syria, Efficiency Matters - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia does not mind a meeting of the Astana trio and the Small Group on Syria , as it favors any new format because only efficiency matters, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

While the Astana trio comprises Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Small Group on Syria unites Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

"As President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly stressed, we do not mind new formats on any matter. Such meetings should bring results, this is the most important thing," Lavrov said.

"I'll remind you that the emissaries of the Small Group, namely ... French President [Emmanuel] Macron and German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, initiated last October a meeting with Turkey and Russia as representatives of the Astana format, while France and Germany represented the Small Group," Lavrov noted.

According to the Russian minister, France and Germany called on Russia and Turkey during that meeting to promote the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee. Only six members of the committee were yet to be coordinated back then, Lavrov said.

"When Russia and Turkey, supported by our Iranian [colleagues] ensured the [Syrian] government's and opposition's approval of the final list, our colleagues from the Small Group on Syria ... called on UN secretary general not to approve the list, as they thought that several surnames from the list had to be taken aside or substituted," Lavrov recalled.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that the Syrian constitutional committee could have been operating for a year already.