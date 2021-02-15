UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Mind Participating In Talks For Urging US Compliance With JCPOA - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:35 PM

Russia Does Not Mind Participating in Talks for Urging US Compliance With JCPOA - Diplomat

Russia does not mind participating in the China-proposed multiformat meeting aimed at making the United States resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russia does not mind participating in the China-proposed multiformat meeting aimed at making the United States resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

Earlier in February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the new US administration to resume compliance with the JCPOA without any preconditions. Beijing also pledged to cooperate with the international community to ensure political settlement.

"We have discussed this both with Chinese partners and with US partners. We do not mind participating in the event, although it is obvious that it can only bring fruit if we have at least an approximate idea of the potential outcome of the meeting," Ryabkov told reporters.

