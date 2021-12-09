Russia Does Not Mind US Joining Normandy Format, But Unaware About Possible US Input

Russia is not opposed to Washington joining the Normandy format for the settlement in Ukraine, but does not yet understand what Washington can bring into it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia is not opposed to Washington joining the Normandy format for the settlement in Ukraine, but does not yet understand what Washington can bring into it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Firstly, we are not against this.

Secondly, we did not have doubts on this topic, and thirdly, we do not quite understand what the Americans can come to this format with, and we do not really know whether they are ready to do what is an absolute imperative that is, to restrain clients in Kiev and to get them to move toward the implementation of the Minsk package of measures," Ryabkov told reporters.