UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Mind US Joining Normandy Format, But Unaware About Possible US Input

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

Russia Does Not Mind US Joining Normandy Format, But Unaware About Possible US Input

Russia is not opposed to Washington joining the Normandy format for the settlement in Ukraine, but does not yet understand what Washington can bring into it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia is not opposed to Washington joining the Normandy format for the settlement in Ukraine, but does not yet understand what Washington can bring into it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Firstly, we are not against this.

Secondly, we did not have doubts on this topic, and thirdly, we do not quite understand what the Americans can come to this format with, and we do not really know whether they are ready to do what is an absolute imperative that is, to restrain clients in Kiev and to get them to move toward the implementation of the Minsk package of measures," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Minsk Kiev

Recent Stories

EU Should Develop Defense Strategy, Define Strateg ..

EU Should Develop Defense Strategy, Define Strategic Sovereignty - French Presid ..

28 seconds ago
 Weak Afghanistan not in world's interest : Governo ..

Weak Afghanistan not in world's interest : Governor

30 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on US, Israel for Restraint in Light ..

Russia Calls on US, Israel for Restraint in Light of Plans for Exercises Against ..

6 minutes ago
 UK denies Friday deadline in EU fishing row

UK denies Friday deadline in EU fishing row

8 minutes ago
 DC for better treatment of children affected by Th ..

DC for better treatment of children affected by Thallasemia

8 minutes ago
 Rally held to mark int'l day of anti-corruption

Rally held to mark int'l day of anti-corruption

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.