Russia Does Not Need To Undermine US Statehood, US Elites Do That - Security Council Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) There is no need for Russia to undermine the foundations of US statehood, since this is done by US political elites, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

When asked what he thinks about Washington's claim that Russia was undermining the foundations of US statehood, Patrushev said: "We do not need that."

"American elites themselves are undermining the statehood of their country," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"For example, when they turn street rallies to their advantage.

They flirt with marginalized people who loot stores under some noble slogans. For instance, the Black Lives Matter movement previously announced the creation of the George Floyd State, where white people entry will be banned and local bandit groups will perform police functions. Do you think this can happen in a healthy and prosperous state?" Patrushev went on to say.

According to the Russian Security Council chief, Washington made claims about its "adherence to high moral values" for decades, while it in fact "pursued a policy that has nothing in common with these slogans."

