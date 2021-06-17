UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Pose 'Black Swan' Event Threat - Canadian Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

Russia Does Not Pose 'Black Swan' Event Threat - Canadian Defense Minister

Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Thursday he does not believe Russia poses the threat of launching an unexpected and devastating attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Thursday he does not believe Russia poses the threat of launching an unexpected and devastating attack.

"Russia has already set a pattern, so I don't really consider that a 'Black Swan,' I see that a pattern and then [NATO] counters that pattern," Sajjan said at the GLOBSEC 2021 Bratislava Forum, citing Moscow's alleged involvement in Ukraine's ongoing civil conflict and Crimea's decision to reunite with Russia.

A Black Swan event is defined by NATO as an event "with an exceptional or extraordinary character representing a surprise for the observer."

Canada's defense chief, however, said the threat of a cyberattack is of greater concern falling within the realm of what is considered a Black Swan event.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Bratislava Event

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

50 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

10 minutes ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

10 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.