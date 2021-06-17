Russia Does Not Pose 'Black Swan' Event Threat - Canadian Defense Minister

Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Thursday he does not believe Russia poses the threat of launching an unexpected and devastating attack

"Russia has already set a pattern, so I don't really consider that a 'Black Swan,' I see that a pattern and then [NATO] counters that pattern," Sajjan said at the GLOBSEC 2021 Bratislava Forum, citing Moscow's alleged involvement in Ukraine's ongoing civil conflict and Crimea's decision to reunite with Russia.

A Black Swan event is defined by NATO as an event "with an exceptional or extraordinary character representing a surprise for the observer."

Canada's defense chief, however, said the threat of a cyberattack is of greater concern falling within the realm of what is considered a Black Swan event.