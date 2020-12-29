UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Reject Verification Mechanisms In Arms Control Deals - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia Does Not Reject Verification Mechanisms in Arms Control Deals - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia hopes that the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden will have a realistic approach to arms control, including the verification of agreements, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Moscow has never rejected verification mechanisms.

"Nothing in Russia's stand implies the rejection of control over the implementation of the potential agreements. On the contrary, we have been and we will be in favor of the mandatory presence of some 'control component' in any deal on arms control. However, the verification regime should be fully in line with the essence of the agreements," Lavrov said.

This is exactly what Russia and the outgoing US administration failed to agree upon, the top diplomat explained, recalling that Washington's demands "went far beyond the framework of the potential political agreement that the US side promoted in connection with a short extension of the New START."

"The US ideas envisioned control procedures regarding extremely sensitive aspects of our nuclear weapons complex, which we found unacceptable ... We hope that the new US administration will have a more rational and realistic approach," Lavrov went on to say.

