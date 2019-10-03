Russia Does Not Rule Out Normandy Four Ministerial Meeting, No Dates Yet -Foreign Ministry

Moscow does not rule out a foreign ministerial Normandy format meeting on Ukraine, but there are no exact dates yet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

Media reports said Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov earlier had not ruled out the possibility that meetings of foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France were possible before the Normandy format summit.

"Theoretically, it cannot be ruled out. In practical terms, there are no schedule, no dates yet. If they appear, we will immediately share this information," Zakharova said at a briefing.