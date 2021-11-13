UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not See Any Progress On Prisoners Exchange With US - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russia does not see any progress on the prisoners exchange with the United States after the July summit held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva; the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev said.

After the July summit, Putin said that he had discussed the prisoners' exchange with Biden, stressing that the countries could reach compromises on that.

"The situation has not changed so far. We do not see any progress," Lukyantsev told reporters.

