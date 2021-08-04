UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not See Any Role For UN Security Council In Abkhazia, S. Ossetia - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:19 PM

Russia Does Not See Any Role for UN Security Council in Abkhazia, S. Ossetia - Envoy to UN

Russia does not see any role for the UN Security Council in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russia does not see any role for the UN Security Council in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"I want to draw your attention to the facts that our Western colleagues unfortunately once again raised as any other business - the question of the events in Tskhinvali in 2008," Polyanskiy said. "We consider this to be only their phantom pain and independent Abkhazia and South Ossetia is realty that cannot be ignored. I want to stress that Russian-Abkhazian and Russian-South Ossetian cooperation long ago became stabilization factor in the South Caucasus and we don't see any role for Security Council in this region."

Related Topics

United Nations Business Russia Tskhinvali

Recent Stories

India's designs to suppress freedom struggle in Ka ..

India's designs to suppress freedom struggle in Kashmir to fail: Governor KP

4 minutes ago
 Russia Still Studying Details of Attack on Tanker ..

Russia Still Studying Details of Attack on Tanker Off Oman Coast - Deputy Envoy ..

4 minutes ago
 UK to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Adolescents ..

UK to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Adolescents Aged 16, 17 - Health Minister

4 minutes ago
 Fire surrounds Greek island monastery, 150 houses ..

Fire surrounds Greek island monastery, 150 houses burnt

4 minutes ago
 'Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill merits objecti ..

'Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill merits objections'; says Governor

10 minutes ago
 Mexico Sues American Gun Companies in US Court, Cl ..

Mexico Sues American Gun Companies in US Court, Claims Negligent Practices - Rep ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.