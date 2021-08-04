Russia Does Not See Any Role for UN Security Council in Abkhazia, S. Ossetia - Envoy to UN

Russia does not see any role for the UN Security Council in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

"I want to draw your attention to the facts that our Western colleagues unfortunately once again raised as any other business - the question of the events in Tskhinvali in 2008," Polyanskiy said. "We consider this to be only their phantom pain and independent Abkhazia and South Ossetia is realty that cannot be ignored. I want to stress that Russian-Abkhazian and Russian-South Ossetian cooperation long ago became stabilization factor in the South Caucasus and we don't see any role for Security Council in this region."