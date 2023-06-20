UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not See CSTO As Counterweight To NATO - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia does not see the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as an adversary of NATO and wants the Eurasian bloc to focus on protecting its member states, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I do not think that we should remold the CSTO into a bloc that is opposed to anyone.

The CSTO has been developing based on the vested security interests of its member states. The CSTO does not seek a leading role in the Eurasian continent," he told reporters.

Lavrov spoke after a CSTO foreign ministers' meeting in Minsk in Belarus, which is holding the rotating presidency of the bloc. The regional security organization comprises six former Soviet republics ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

