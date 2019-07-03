Russia Does Not Set Conditions For Resumption Of Air Services With Georgia - Karasin
Russia does not set conditions for resumption of air services with Georgia, is waiting for the situation to normalize, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Wednesday after a regular round of Geneva discussions on South Caucasus
"We never impose any conditions on anyone. If the situation normalizes, if everything is more predictable, soft... in a good-neighborly way... This is a creative issue," Karasin said.