Russia Does Not Set Conditions for Resumption of Air Services With Georgia - Karasin

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russia does not set conditions for resumption of air services with Georgia , is waiting for the situation to normalize, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Wednesday after a regular round of Geneva discussions on South Caucasus.

"We never impose any conditions on anyone. If the situation normalizes, if everything is more predictable, soft... in a good-neighborly way... This is a creative issue," Karasin said.