Russia Does Not Set Conditions For Resumption Of Air Services With Georgia - Karasin

Russia does not set conditions for resumption of air services with Georgia, is waiting for the situation to normalize, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Wednesday after a regular round of Geneva discussions on South Caucasus

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russia does not set conditions for resumption of air services with Georgia, is waiting for the situation to normalize, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Wednesday after a regular round of Geneva discussions on South Caucasus.

"We never impose any conditions on anyone. If the situation normalizes, if everything is more predictable, soft... in a good-neighborly way... This is a creative issue," Karasin said.

